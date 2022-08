The Friendship Academy

The Friendship Academy location is preparing for an upcoming event and we need your help! The Friendship Academy location is preparing for an upcoming event and we need your help!





In preparation we are holding a work party this Sunday, August 28, 2022. We need to spruce up our landscaping, both in back and in front of our building on the northeast corner of N 185th and Midvale in Shoreline.





See the previous article about the Friendship Academy