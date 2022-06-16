Friendship Academy finds a new home in Shoreline

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Friendship Academy
Photo by Marla Tullio
Some Shoreline area residents may have noticed the new sign that says Friendship Academy on the old police station at N 185th and Midvale. 

Hmmmm I wonder what that is? 

Well, it’s the new home of an established nonprofit called Friendship Adventures that has served adults with disabilities in our area for over 18 years. 

After operating for many years out of community centers and other temporary spaces, Friendship Adventures finally has a home.

Friendship Adventures provides recreation and social programs such as cooking, art, and dance classes, holiday parties, social activities, field trips, health and fitness programs, formal and themed dances, vacations, daytime activity programs, and day trips around the greater Seattle area. 

The focus is on adults over the age of 21 with developmental disabilities, many of whom are socially isolated and basically alone outside of their living situations. 

Friendship Adventures was formed to fill that void, building friendships one smile at a time!

Friendship Adventures is currently looking for paid part-time staff and instructors, volunteers, and donations to get our programs up and running. 

Do you have a special skill or talent you’d like to teach in a small group setting? Does your teen need volunteer hours or do you or someone you know need a part-time job helping people have fun in the community? Would you like to come help us in our garden? Friendship Adventures is looking for you!

Learn more at https://friendshipadventures.org and please contact us at info@friendshipadventures.org



