Jobs: North City Water District (NCWD) Utility Office Person I
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Please see our website http://northcitywater.org/about/employment for more information and applications.
Starting pay is $33.13 per hour or $68,914 annually. Deliver a completed application, cover letter and resume to:
North City Water District
Attn: Paulyne Perez
1519 NE 177th Street
Shoreline WA 98155
or by fax to 206-361-0629.
Open until filled; first review of resumes is scheduled on Friday July 10, 2022.
The District is an Equal Opportunity Employer and maintain policies for a drug-free and smoke free work environment.
