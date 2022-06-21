FREE Yoga Summer Stretch Series in Lake Forest Park



FREE Yoga Summer Stretch Series - Hosted by the City and the LFP Parks and Recreation Advisory Board





Saturday mornings July 9 through August 13, 9:00am – 10:00am.





Each week will feature a different local instructor teaching a different style of yoga! All classes are open to all community members at any level.





Never done yoga? No problem. Come try something new while meeting new friends! Bring a yoga mat, a friend, your own hydration, and have some fun!









Join with neighbors and friends to celebrate summer, for a weekly Yoga in the Park, Summer Stretch Series at Pfingst Animal Acres Park!