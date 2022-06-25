Volunteer at Hopelink Food Bank in Shoreline
Saturday, June 25, 2022
|Volunteers in the Hopelink Food Bank
They are getting great feedback from the customers, but it takes more people volunteering to make it successful.
They have a handful of regular volunteers to pick up rescue groceries, get food sorted and on the shelves or in the refrigerator, and help customers when they visit - and they would love to have more!
If you are interested in helping Shoreline residents deal with food insecurity please consider a three or four hour volunteer shift once a week.
Go to hopelink.volunteerhub.com for information or email site manager Johnny Fikru: jfiku@hopelink.org
