Volunteer at Hopelink Food Bank in Shoreline

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Volunteers in the Hopelink Food Bank
Hopelink Food Bank has been open in a market format since early May at its location in Ronald Commons, 17837 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 (enter from southbound on Aurora.

They are getting great feedback from the customers, but it takes more people volunteering to make it successful.
 
They have a handful of regular volunteers to pick up rescue groceries, get food sorted and on the shelves or in the refrigerator, and help customers when they visit - and they would love to have more!

If you are interested in helping Shoreline residents deal with food insecurity please consider a three or four hour volunteer shift once a week.
 
Go to hopelink.volunteerhub.com for information or email site manager Johnny Fikru: jfiku@hopelink.org



