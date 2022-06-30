Candidate Forum Series for Primary Election Races in Snohomish County

Nine candidate forums available for viewing

The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, the same year women won the vote. For 100 years, we have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy. In 1976, the League sponsored the first televised presidential debates, winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Journalism.





We sponsored televised Presidential debates throughout the 80’s, focusing on nonpartisan issues with a main goal of informing voters. The LWVSC has been upholding that tradition right here in Snohomish County by sponsoring debates and forums for local and state offices. Since our organization neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties, we can provide a thoughtful environment that allows voters to make their own informed choices.









Recordings of the forums will also air on our local community radio station, KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.We invite voters to explore these forums - and to vote in theThe League thanks the members of our 2022 Forum Partnership Coalition: AAUW, C3 Coalition,Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries andSultan School District.