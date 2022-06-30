Candidate Forum Series for Primary Election Races in Snohomish County
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Nine candidate forums available for viewing
This year, we elect Washington State Legislators, Congressional Representatives, and others, within newly created voting-districts. The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County will hold nine candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these primary races:
Pre-recorded forums:
- Legislative District 21 – Position 2 (Recording date: 6/14)
- Legislative District 32 – Senator (Recording date: 6/16) (includes Shoreline)
- Legislative District 38 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator (Recording dates: 6/20, 6/22, 6/28)
- Legislative District 39 – Positions 1 and 2 (Recording dates: 7/5, 7/6)
- PUD Commissioner, District 3 (Recording Date 6/30)
Live-Streamed Forum:
- Congressional District 1: Friday, July 8, 6:30 – 7:30pm (includes Kenmore)
Video and podcasts of all forums will be available after the recording date and can be accessed on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website, and on the League’s YouTube Channel.
Recordings of the forums will also air on our local community radio station, KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.
We invite voters to explore these forums - and to vote in the August 2nd election.
The League thanks the members of our 2022 Forum Partnership Coalition: AAUW, C3 Coalition,
Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries and
Sultan School District.
_________________________________________________________
The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, the same year women won the vote. For 100 years, we have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy. In 1976, the League sponsored the first televised presidential debates, winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Journalism.
We sponsored televised Presidential debates throughout the 80’s, focusing on nonpartisan issues with a main goal of informing voters. The LWVSC has been upholding that tradition right here in Snohomish County by sponsoring debates and forums for local and state offices. Since our organization neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties, we can provide a thoughtful environment that allows voters to make their own informed choices.
