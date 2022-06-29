Letter to the Editor: Check out the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

This past Saturday I stopped by the Shoreline Farmers Market in its new location at the Shoreline Park and Ride (192nd and Aurora). There was plenty of parking and access from Aurora and the neighborhood streets. And the Market is easily accessed from the Interurban Trail just across Aurora.





There were friendly vendors with fresh strawberries, cherries, vegetables, and a local wine. There were sweets and baked goods and the best fresh ravioli! I was there just before noon and one booth had already sold out of their organic meats. Next week I’ll go earlier. There were booths featuring local artists and information booths for local groups including Save Shoreline Trees.





I spoke with a Medicare broker for several minutes. I admit, I was first attracted by the free gifts. He provided some friendly advice regarding the cost of prescriptions and never attempted to sell me anything. He did not take my information so I won’t be getting emails or any other type of follow up. I may contact him when my Advantage Plan renews closer to year end.





I stopped to listen to a musician playing guitar and singing. Unfortunately, I arrived just as the musician was taking a brief break. He had a bubble-making machine behind him and a young boy was absolutely delirious with excitement as he ran after the bubbles trying to catch them. His smile was HUGE!





For the COVID-conscious (like me) there was plenty of room to walk at a safe distance from others and many folks were wearing masks.





I saw people walking home from the Farmers Market, and I noticed they were all carrying bags of purchases.





I encourage everyone to stop by and support our City and our local farmers, artists, and the food trucks. The vendors vary from week to week so there's always something new to enjoy. And the Shoreline Market is one of the few that still welcomes dogs.





Pam Cross

Shoreline











