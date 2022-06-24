Jobs: WSDOT Scoping and Estimating Engineer (TE3)





This position will support our Northwest Region (NWR) Program Development Office, and will assist with managing, coordinating, and monitoring the development of project scopes, schedules, and cost estimates for NWR Improvement and Preservation Projects.









Job description and application







The successful candidate appointed into this role will also help coordinate with other programs and offices within WSDOT, as well as other state and local agencies to determine the need and priority of proposed projects.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$70,938 - $95,432 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced engineering professional to serve as the King County Scoping & Estimating Engineer.