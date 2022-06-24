Jobs: WSDOT Scoping and Estimating Engineer (TE3)

Friday, June 24, 2022

WSDOT
Scoping and Estimating Engineer (TE3)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$70,938 - $95,432 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced engineering professional to serve as the King County Scoping & Estimating Engineer. 

This position will support our Northwest Region (NWR) Program Development Office, and will assist with managing, coordinating, and monitoring the development of project scopes, schedules, and cost estimates for NWR Improvement and Preservation Projects. 

The successful candidate appointed into this role will also help coordinate with other programs and offices within WSDOT, as well as other state and local agencies to determine the need and priority of proposed projects.

Job description and application



