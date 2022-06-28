Birders needed for local monitoring project

Northern flicker in Lake Forest Park

Researchers are finishing their second year of seasonal surveys at 24 sites throughout the Puget Sound region, many in Lake Forest Park, WA, and are initiating a citizen scientist component of their project. Specifically, bird watchers are needed to walk the survey sites, use Cornell's eBird app to submit the birds they see and hear on their smartphone, and fill out a short webform letting the researchers know which areas they visited https://lfp-birding-project.webflow.io/get-involved/how-to-help-with-surveys





The researchers will then aggregate those data and see how their surveys match up with those conducted by local residents. It is particularly important to get surveys from some of the parks that are not normally visited by bird watchers.





If you’re up for a challenge, you can visit all of the sites. There are 11 in Lake Forest Park, 4 in Seattle, 6 in Eastern King County, and 3 in Snoqualmie Ridge.





You can find a list of the locations here, https://www.lfpbirds.org/get-involved/survey-locations





If you’re staying local, only Grace Cole, Horizon View, Whispering Willow, and Lyon Creek Waterfront Parks are currently considered birding hotspots on eBird.









If you're new to birding and want to help out, start here, https://www.lfpbirds.org/get-involved/new-to-birding

It would be great to get more observations from the other sites, too! As species distributions change over the year, the researchers would be happy to receive surveys from all seasons.












