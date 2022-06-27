Sound Transit day work on 5th NE and NE 148th for up to three weeks
Monday, June 27, 2022
As early as June 28th, Sound Transit’s contractors will continue work on 5th Ave NE and NE 148th Street for utility work as part of the future link light rail.
What
- Drivers can expect traffic delays.
- Sidewalks will be closed for demo work. Pedestrian detour route will be in place. (See map).
- Residents can expect vibration from compaction and fill work after utility installation is completed.
- Bus stops will be impacted. For route updates, check www.kingcounty.gov
- Tuesday, June 28th, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Work will feature intermittent closure and workdays for a duration of three weeks.
- There will be no work on holidays or days before and after the holiday weekend.
- 5th Ave NE and NE 148th Street
- Local access will be maintained
