The Polytech Open House Wednesday showcases options for individualized learning for 11th and 12th graders
Sunday, June 26, 2022
|Photo courtesy The Polytech
The Polytech will hold an open house on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 10am to 1pm. Meet director Ruth Wilson and discuss your needs. We are also available for private appointments upon request. 206-778-3809.
The Polytech, located at 540 NE Northgate Way NE, Suite D Seattle, WA 98125 offers many options for neurodiverse and anxious students:
Want to accelerate your studies? The Polytech grants advance access to college level training programs in healthcare, business and IT, education, engineering, and manufacturing to high school juniors and seniors. All classes can become part of a high school diploma, or we also offer our own high school credits using a one-on-one and small group instruction format that allows us to customize instruction for individual student needs.
Not sure what to do after graduation? Career interest inventories and skills assessments find the overlap between your interests, skills, and preferred work environment. With an investment of approximately 5 hours and $399, our career consultants can share results, interpret next steps, and assist with a customized plan that may include additional training or an immediate job search.
We also support students as they transition into college, career, and adulthood. Talk to us if:
- You need help getting a driver's license. We specialize in helping neurodiverse and anxious drivers and have a commercial-grade driving simulator to allow practice in a wide range of traffic and weather conditions.
- You are interested to get your WA Food Worker card. We have a short 2-hour course for $99 where an instructor walks you through the steps and all the information to earn this credential so that you can work in a restaurant, child care, and countless other settings that require serving or preparing food and beverages.
- You want to look for a job. We help students get the tools they need (as a resume, applications, and interview practice), and we also help teens and young adults learn how to search openings and apply. We can provide structure and break down this complicated /process to make it less overwhelming.
- You prefer to live in your own apartment. We can help you know if you're ready and understand what you need to have in place before commiting to a 12-month lease.
- You need help with a special situation we haven't mentioned.
The Polytech is a unique opportunity for students in grades 11 and 12 to participate in customized instruction, community-college-based workforce education, and comprehensive case management services. The Polytech graduates can earn a high school diploma, college credits, industry certificate, and work experience simultaneously, allowing for a seamless transition to adulthood, more college, and a successful career.
Conveniently located in North Seattle on a bus line, The Polytech provides a comfortable place for students to study, attend class, and receive guidance from mentors and advisors. By balancing the school schedule between The Polytech and community college campuses, students experience the best of each school setting, with each student following their own individual plan designed to address their personal aspirations, meet high school graduation requirements, and facilitate extra-curricular activities, including career-related experiences and internships.
Contact us for more information about how to integrate high school graduation requirements with meaningful workforce education that leads to a productive career.
