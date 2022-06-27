Western states coalition will work to solidify access and support for abortion providers and patients
Monday, June 27, 2022
The governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued a Multi-State Commitment to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states.
This Multi-State Commitment affirms the governors’ commitment in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision to strip away a constitutional right that has been in place for half a century, leaving abortion regulation to the states.
The sweeping decision means that for patients in more than half the country, home to 33.6 million women, abortion care is illegal or inaccessible.
In a video message the governors share a powerful message that the West Coast will remain a place where reproductive health care will be accessible and protected.
Washington state actions will solidify access and support for abortion providers and patients
On June 25, 2022 Gov. Jay Inslee and state legislators held a press conference to discuss some of the policies they are working on to strengthen access and support for abortion providers and patients. Inslee said Democratic leaders are united in making Washington a sanctuary state for all patients seeking abortion care.
Some of the measures the governor and legislators discussed include:
- Pursuing a constitutional amendment that solidifies the right of choice in Washington.
- An executive order that directs the Washington State Patrol to refuse cooperation with investigatory requests related to abortion that come from agencies in states that don’t allow abortion.
- $1 million in emergency funds to better ensure reproductive care clinics in Washington state can provide care to every patient who walks through their doors.
- Ensuring hospital mergers don’t result in erosion of access to abortion care, particularly in rural areas.
- Increased protection and safeguards involving patient data.
