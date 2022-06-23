First residents move into Northgate Health Through Housing (HTH) location

“Last year, we set out an ambitious plan to tackle chronic homelessness in our region, and we are making good on that promise, with 971 units purchased to date and nearly 500 opened homes.





"And now, before this month ends, another 135 people will have a safe and stable place to call home,” said Executive Constantine.





“King County will continue to push ahead on our Health Through Housing – steadily selecting operators, opening new locations, and serving residents with the wraparound services they need to take command of their lives.”