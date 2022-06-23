First residents move into Northgate Health Through Housing (HTH) location
Thursday, June 23, 2022
King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Wednesday that the Northgate Health Through Housing (HTH) location will begin welcoming people to their new homes on Thursday.
The Northgate location was purchased in July 2021 and has a total of 115 available units, 20 of which will be reserved for double occupancy. More than 130 people are scheduled to move in this month. This is the fifth opening since the Health Through Housing initiative began, purchasing former hotels last year and preparing them to serve as permanent supportive housing in the region.
“Last year, we set out an ambitious plan to tackle chronic homelessness in our region, and we are making good on that promise, with 971 units purchased to date and nearly 500 opened homes."And now, before this month ends, another 135 people will have a safe and stable place to call home,” said Executive Constantine.“King County will continue to push ahead on our Health Through Housing – steadily selecting operators, opening new locations, and serving residents with the wraparound services they need to take command of their lives.”
He was joined by Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Executive Director Daniel Malone. They discussed the initiative, progress to date, and what county residents can expect to see from the program between now and the end of the year.
"DESC's Health Through Housing Northgate is our next step in providing what we used to call ‘shelter’, evolving from the major changes we made early in the pandemic. Those changes, made to keep people safe, also turned out to be better for our guests overall, reducing stress and allowing them to stabilize and pursue goals," said DESC Executive Director Daniel Malone."And just as we do in our permanent supportive housing, we will have 24/7 staffing, with supportive services for our guests. As Health Through Housing continues and units become permanent supportive housing, the 1,600 units will be the single greatest commitment to bringing PSH to the scale our community needs."
