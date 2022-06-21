Shorewood senior named to The Herald's 2022 All-Area high school softball team

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

The Herald newspaper, out of Everett in Snohomish county, named its 2022 All-Area high school softball teams.

Named to the Second Team was Shorewood Senior, pitcher Rebecca Carson

Carson posted a 2.38 ERA in 112 innings pitched during the regular season, while totaling 130 strikeouts and just 15 walks. She logged a 0.89 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) and limited opponents to a .210 batting average. 
She also hit .375 with two home runs, two triples and nine doubles. The two-way senior led the Stormrays to a 15-7 record, which marked their most wins in at least a decade.

The Player of the Year and All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coach recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations. 



