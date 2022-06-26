Informational meeting from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America - Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Sunday, June 26, 2022
WEDNESDAY 6/29 @ 630pm @ Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Local volunteers with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will be holding an informational meeting.
Come learn about the organization and how you can get involved locally to help curb gun violence in our communities.
You need not be a mom - all are welcome!
