Shorecrest graduate accepted into prestigious US Naval Academy

Shorecrest recent graduate Andrew Miner will depart for the United States Naval Academy this week for "Plebe Summer."





While most 2022 Shorecrest High School graduates will be relaxing and hanging out with friends before heading off to college, Andrew Miner will be a “plebe” rigorously training for his first year at the United States Naval Academy.





Andrew was a varsity cross country runner, swimmer and earned his Eagle Scout during his high school years.





Miner received the notification of his appointment to the Naval Academy in January and graduated from Shorecrest on June 12th which left him only two weeks before he leaves home to begin “Plebe Summer.”

Over a period of six weeks, Plebe Summer is where freshmen, or “plebe midshipmen,” go through “moral, physical, and mental” training that prepares them for their first academic year at the Naval Academy. This means no visual media, no internet, no music, and only three planned phone calls during Plebe Summer.





A remarkably prestigious institution, the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, is one of the most difficult universities in the country to get accepted to, with only an eight percent acceptance rate.





According to Niche.com, the Naval Academy is ranked No. 23 for their 2022 list of hardest colleges to get into, with some of the requirements being a high SAT score, passing a fitness assessment, and then receiving a nomination from the President, Vice President or a Member of Congress. Miner received a nomination from U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.





Miner set his sights on applying to the Naval Academy in middle school and officially started the application process during his junior year of high school. He plans to study political science at the Naval Academy and to go into aviation after graduating.











