Sen. Jesse Salomon: Today the Supreme Court turned the clock back 50 years

Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-32 Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) released this statement today in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade:





"While abortion is still legal and available in Washington state, this decision takes away federal protections for rights that have been established over a long period of constitutional interpretation that has clarified and reinforced those rights.



“However, the court’s radical action was no surprise. Here in Washington state, we have been preparing for years to protect the right to choose. And come what may, we will continue to fight for the fundamental rights of women and pregnant people.



“In recent years, we have passed the Reproductive Parity Act, the Reproductive Health Access for All Act, and, just this year, HB 1851, to ensure that all Washingtonians have access to a full range of reproductive health care and the privacy to make their own decisions in consultation with their doctors.



“In the coming months, pregnant people in other states will be denied necessary health care because of this decision. But we will not allow that to happen in Washington. We will prepare to do all we can to help our neighbors in this crisis.”

Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, represents the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Seattle, Shoreline, Woodway, and unincorporated Snohomish County.









