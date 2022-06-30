I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work next week
Thursday, June 30, 2022
There will be several overnight lane ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
- All lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchange will close between 12:30am and 5am nightly beginning Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, July 7, 2022.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close nightly from 9pm to 5am the following morning beginning Tuesday, July 5 through the morning of Friday, July 8.
- The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly 9pm to 5am the following morning beginning Tuesday, July 5 through the morning of Friday, July 8.
- The 236th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close nightly at 12:30am and reopen at 5am Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, July 7.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close nightly from 8pm to 11:59pm Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, July 7.
- The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 11:59pm Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, July 7.
- The HOV direct access ramps to connecting SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly at 10pm and reopen the following morning at 5am beginning Tuesday, July 5 through the morning of Friday, July 8.
