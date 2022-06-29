Multi-vehicle collision at 141st and Aurora Tuesday
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
|All photos by Chris Read
The aftermath of a dramatic multi-vehicle collision that tied up traffic on Aurora on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 was captured in photos by Seattle resident Chris Read.
Collision Aurora Ave N and N 141, about 430am, June 28, 2022. Three vehicles were involved. The Silver car hit the yellow car and a tow truck with a vehicle in tow.
The Seattle Fire Department had to cut the driver out of the yellow car.
No information on condition of drivers or how many were taken to Harborview.
