State crews begin helping people transition out of unsafe encampments along state highways
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
|Workers cleaning up after homeless camps removed
Photo courtesy State of Washington
This was the first such occurrence under a new initiative to address safety issues along public highways and rights-of-way.
The Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington State Department of Commerce and the Washington State Patrol are partnering with local nonprofits and governments to ensure suitable shelter options are available for residents.
The state’s efforts are bolstered by additional funding for support services and a new rapid-acquisition capital program. The program helps local communities build supportive shelters and housing or purchase and convert hotels or apartment buildings within months instead of years.
“I believe we have a moral obligation to get people out of unsafe conditions,” said Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference in May where he provided an update on state efforts to build more shelters and supportive housing options.
The state’s efforts are bolstered by additional funding for support services and a new rapid-acquisition capital program. The program helps local communities build supportive shelters and housing or purchase and convert hotels or apartment buildings within months instead of years.
0 comments:
Post a Comment