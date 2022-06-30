Get your 4th of July spread at the Shoreline farmers market! 🍓
Thursday, June 30, 2022
How to build a perfect picnic from vendors at the farmers market:Get your 4th of July spreadat the Shoreline farmers marketWe love reasons to gather and eat good food!
- Sweet strawberries from Our Family Farms
- Cherries grown by Amador Farms
- Fresh baked bread made by Snohomish Bakery
- Homemade jam from Bateman Acres to spread on your fresh baked bread
- Oaxaca cheese (the best version of string cheese you can image) from Kings Mozzarella
- Creatively flavored salami from Salt Blade to help complete your charcuterie board vision
- Organic & local meats from Olsen Farms to make your grilling dreams come true
- Asparagus from Cabrera Farms to help you meet your vegetable quota for the weekend
- Snacking peanuts from Alvarez Organic Farms because they are the best peanuts in the world
- Hummus, dips, and pita from The Mediterranean
- Carrots from Farias Farm to go with those all the delicious dips
- A jug of kombucha from Seeking Kombucha- there's flavor for everyone
- Delicious beer from Tin Dog or hard cider from Finnriver for the 21+ crowd
- And make room for brownies, cakes, and cookies from LaLiath Bakery
- and sky hi cream puffs from Baked in Bosnia
Sounds like a pretty good spread to me.....Have a safe and festive holiday weekend!
Check our website for vendor schedules and products
