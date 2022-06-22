Local students earn Dean's List recognition from George Fox University
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
The following students received recognition:
HOMETOWN; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR
Shoreline
- Zinash Strawn, senior, interdisciplinary studies
- Abby Wall, sophomore, nursing
George Fox University is classified by U.S. News and World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.
0 comments:
Post a Comment