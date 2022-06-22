Local students earn Dean's List recognition from George Fox University

NEWBERG, ORE. (June 21, 2022) - Local students were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester.





Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.

Zinash Strawn, senior, interdisciplinary studies

Abby Wall, sophomore, nursing

The following students received recognition:HOMETOWN; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR