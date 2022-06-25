New principal selected for Meridian Park

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Aram Osterlye is the new principal of 
Meridian Park Elementary
Aram Osterlye has been selected to serve as the new principal at Meridian Park Elementary School, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. He will succeed David Tadlock, who has served as Principal at Meridian Park since 2013.

Aram joins Shoreline Schools from the Edmonds School District, where he has served as an assistant principal. Prior to his time with Edmonds, Aram worked for ten years in teaching and administrative positions for schools in California. His career began as a teacher in Paradise Unified School District, then took Aram to Middletown United School District, where he worked as an elementary school principal and student services director.

Born and raised in northern California, Aram holds teaching and administrative credentials from Chico State University and plans to obtain an Ed.D in Leadership and Learning in Organizations from Vanderbilt University. Aram’s hobbies include fly fishing, camping, sports, and traveling.

“Aram’s strong beliefs in educational access, inclusion, and equity align well with the values of Shoreline Schools and the Meridian Park Elementary school community,” says Superintendent Reyes. 
“We welcome his experience at both the district and school level coupled with his demonstrated commitment to celebrating student success and cultivating strong relationships.”


