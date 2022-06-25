African Fashion Night in Shoreline July 9 - tickets available now

Shoreline resident and Fashion Designer, Olayinka of AYO COLLECTIONS is hosting her annual African Fashion Night in Shoreline.





Ayo Fashion Night with the theme (The Celebration of Elegance) will showcase models in African designed Fabrics from the continent of Africa, specifically Nigeria and Ghana.





These fabrics are symbolic and have significant traditional interpretations related to unlimited happiness, smiles, freedom, and moments of life beyond measure. Ms. Olayinka designs these fabrics to tell stories of unity, peace and to grace exciting events like weddings and other life celebrations.

Ayo Fashion Night will experience traditional music and dance to demonstrate the transition of an undesigned print to an artistically designed piece of worth. Ayo Fashion Night will experience traditional music and dance to demonstrate the transition of an undesigned print to an artistically designed piece of worth.









This is a public benefit event to enable Olayinka to extend her skills and expertise to young ones in the Shoreline area who are looking to either design and/or sew African prints/clothes from scratch. These symbolic fabrics translate without words the different states of an ordinary fabric to an extraordinary, designed cloth purposely intended for freedom and celebrations. There are other designs with western touch that fit any occasion of your choice.





This is a must attend event to experience live African fabric designs with illumination while experiencing the historical context behind every outfit you see on the runway.



