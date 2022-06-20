Mill Creek Garden Club 6th annual Garden Tour and Artisan Market July 23

Monday, June 20, 2022

A sneak peek at one of the gardens
After a two year Covid shutdown, Mill Creek Garden Club is back with its 6th Annual Mill Creek Garden Tour and Artisan Market 2022, scheduled for Saturday, July 23, 2022. 

Tour five amazing gardens with an artisan selling wares in each garden! The Five Featured gardens are open 11am – 4pm. 

Walk at your own pace; it’s a self-guided tour. Visit with the garden owners and Mill Creek Garden Club volunteers. Shop in the gardens too! It’s a winning combination! 

A Zen garden is on the tour
Plus, we think you will “Discover INSPIRATION to create the garden of your dreams.”

Advance Tickets: $20 for all; Day of Tour $25

TICKETS ON SALE NOW at Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Five gardens are on the tour

Also available at Town and Country Market in Mill Creek Town Center; Ace Hardware of Silver Lake, Everett; McAuliffe’s Valley Nursery, Snohomish; McDaniel’s Do It Center, Snohomish, and Molbak’s Garden + Home, Woodinville.

All proceeds benefit Garden Club’s “Giving through Gardening” grant program which in our 2019-20 year awarded $9,000 to community garden-related projects, including Farmer Frog, Mill Creek Community Food Bank, and the Community Care Garden, along with one of our local high schools.

Put on your comfortable shoes, bring your camera and with ticket in hand, we will greet you in the gardens!



