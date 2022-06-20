After community feedback on communications Woodway to begin Coffee with the Mayor sessions

Mike Quinn, Mayor of Woodway The Town of Woodway recently held a two-hour question and answer session, open to all residents. One of the topics was Communications. The Town of Woodway recently held a two-hour question and answer session, open to all residents. One of the topics was Communications.





Mayor Mike Quinn reports that "We were asked whether we could expand our two-way communication methods, including implementation of a website-based question and answer forum."





"While this sounds like an easy thing to do, we do not have the staff resources to implement this type of method of communication. "Moreover, we also consulted with our Town Attorney to see if there are any municipalities in the state that have such a Q/A forum on their website – to the best of his knowledge, there were none. He further cautioned us against this type of public forum. "Accordingly, if there is an issue that we think is of broad community concern, we address it in all of our current communication mediums – including the website, the Woodway Whisper, my monthly e-Newsletter and at Council meetings (which anyone can participate in now, online or by phone, from the comfort of their homes)."





He announced that, beginning next month, he will start a monthly “Coffee with the Mayor” meeting. Woodway residents can join him to discuss any issue about which they are curious, have ideas, or have concerns.





The first meeting will be in person at Woodway Town Hall on July 9, 2022 at 9am.











