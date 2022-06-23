Local resident graduates from Whitman College
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Seattle native Rain Naylor received their Bachelor of Arts degree from Whitman College on May 23. Naylor graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Physics-Astronomy.
Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a highly selective private, independent, co-educational, non-sectarian residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington. The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring 45 departmental majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a highly selective private, independent, co-educational, non-sectarian residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington. The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring 45 departmental majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree.
0 comments:
Post a Comment