Two alarm fire in Mountlake Terrace burns two homes and leaves six displaced
Thursday, June 23, 2022
|Photo courtesy South County Fire
South County Fire responded around midnight to a 2-alarm fire with two houses involved in Mountlake Terrace.
There were no injuries but both houses sustained heavy damage. Support 7 the Red Cross are assisting six displaced residents.
No word yet on a cause.
No specific address was provided.
Dramatic video here courtesy South County Fire posted June 23, 2022 at 1;30am
0 comments:
Post a Comment