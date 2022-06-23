Two alarm fire in Mountlake Terrace burns two homes and leaves six displaced

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Photo courtesy South County Fire 

South County Fire responded around midnight to a 2-alarm fire with two houses involved in Mountlake Terrace. 

There were no injuries but both houses sustained heavy damage. Support 7 the Red Cross are assisting six displaced residents. 

No word yet on a cause.

No specific address was provided.

Dramatic video here courtesy South County Fire posted June 23, 2022 at 1;30am



