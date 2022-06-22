LFP city council meetings Thursday 6pm and 7pm



The Lake Forest Park city council will hold a study session at 6pm Thursday, June 23, 2022 to discuss the budget and a regular meeting at 7pm





Meetings are hybrid, in person at City Hall and virtually. For up-to-date information on agendas, please visit the City’s website at www.cityoflfp.com





Meetings are shown on the city’s website and on Comcast channel 21 for subscribers within the Lake Forest Park city limits.









This link works for both the Special Work Session (6pm) and Regular Meeting (7pm).