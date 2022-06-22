LFP city council meetings Thursday 6pm and 7pm
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
The Lake Forest Park city council will hold a study session at 6pm Thursday, June 23, 2022 to discuss the budget and a regular meeting at 7pm
Meetings are hybrid, in person at City Hall and virtually. For up-to-date information on agendas, please visit the City’s website at www.cityoflfp.com
Meetings are shown on the city’s website and on Comcast channel 21 for subscribers within the Lake Forest Park city limits.
This link works for both the Special Work Session (6pm) and Regular Meeting (7pm).
Join Zoom Webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83749244447
Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 837 4924
The regular meeting at 7pm has two resolutions for action:
- Resolution 1848/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreement with Two Trading Tigers, LLC
- Resolution 1849/Authorizing Mayor to Sign Interagency Agreement IAA22546 between Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts and the Lake Forest Park Municipal Court regarding Interpreter Reimbursement
