Destinations: Seattle Tattoo Expo August 19-21 at Seattle Center

Get inked, see the beautiful artwork of over 200 artists, and take in all that is Seattle tattoo culture and history at Seattle Tattoo Expo.





Hosted by Seattle’s internationally recognized shop Hidden Hand Tattoo, the Expo offers access to the leading artists in tattooing both locally and from around the world.