Destinations: Seattle Tattoo Expo August 19-21 at Seattle Center

Thursday, June 23, 2022


Get inked, see the beautiful artwork of over 200 artists, and take in all that is Seattle tattoo culture and history at Seattle Tattoo Expo. 

Hosted by Seattle’s internationally recognized shop Hidden Hand Tattoo, the Expo offers access to the leading artists in tattooing both locally and from around the world. 

Whether you're searching for an artist or looking to get tattooed, the Seattle Tattoo Expo offers enthusiasts a gathering place to share their love for this enduring art form.

WHEN:

August 19-21, 2022
  • Friday – 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday – 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
WHERE:

Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall
301 Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98109

TICKETS:
  • $25-$60 – ON SALE NOW
  • $25 – day pass (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday)
  • $60 – full weekend pass (Friday-Sunday)
For tickets SeattleTattooExpo.com



