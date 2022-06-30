Fire department saws stolen from truck

PLEASE be on the lookout! Yesterday early evening while we were taking care of a patient on a medical call, someone decided they needed our very expensive and necessary fire equipment more than us.

We have taken security steps to decrease the chance of this happening again.





Please call 911 if you see a variety of saws being sold on local sites or in pawn shops.













It was two chainsaws, a cut-off saw and two sawzalls with their batteries. They should have our logo and SFD etched. Or, missing paint where our logo was!

Our engine was parked right outside the address.