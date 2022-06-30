Fire department saws stolen from truck

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

PLEASE be on the lookout! Yesterday early evening while we were taking care of a patient on a medical call, someone decided they needed our very expensive and necessary fire equipment more than us.

Our engine was parked right outside the address.

We have taken security steps to decrease the chance of this happening again.

Please call 911 if you see a variety of saws being sold on local sites or in pawn shops.

It was two chainsaws, a cut-off saw and two sawzalls with their batteries. They should have our logo and SFD etched. Or, missing paint where our logo was!



Posted by DKH at 2:50 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  