Saws stolen from fire department truck

Thursday, June 30, 2022


Two chainsaws, a cut-off saw and two sawzalls with their batteries were stolen from a fire department truck parked in front of a home Tuesday evening where fire was responding to a medical cal.


They should have the fire logo and SFD etched. Or, missing paint where our logo was.


Call 911 if you see a variety of saws being sold on local sites or in pawn shops.



Photos of items similar to those stolen are courtesy Shoreline Fire.



Posted by DKH at 2:20 PM
