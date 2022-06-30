Saws stolen from fire department truck



Two chainsaws, a cut-off saw and two sawzalls with their batteries were stolen from a fire department truck parked in front of a home Tuesday evening where fire was responding to a medical cal.



They should have the fire logo and SFD etched. Or, missing paint where our logo was.





Call 911 if you see a variety of saws being sold on local sites or in pawn shops.





Photos of items similar to those stolen are courtesy Shoreline Fire.











