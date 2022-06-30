Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Permitting Assistant

SALARY: $22.93 - $27.63 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 7/13/2022GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.This position has been reposted to expand the pool of candidates. If you have already applied, we have your application and there is no need to reapply.The Permitting Assistant performs general administrative, customer service and permit related tasks in support of the City's Permitting function.This is a part time <20 hours a week position. Schedule is flexible during regular business hours.