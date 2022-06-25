Scene on the Sound: Two Navy ships - one unidentified
Saturday, June 25, 2022
|Grasp T-ARS-51 photo by Jan Hansen
Story and photos by Jan Hansen
The US Naval salvage/rescue ship, Grasp T-ARS-51 sailed out shortly after noon today.
|Anonymous navy ship photo by Jan Hansen
Close behind her wake was a larger US Navy ship. I could not see a number on her hulk, and this ship did not present on the Marine Traffic application.
I guess there are some things we are not supposed to know.
