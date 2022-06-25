Scene on the Sound: Two Navy ships - one unidentified

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Grasp T-ARS-51 photo by Jan Hansen

Story and photos by Jan Hansen

The US Naval salvage/rescue ship, Grasp T-ARS-51 sailed out shortly after noon today. 

Anonymous navy ship photo by Jan Hansen

Close behind her wake was a larger US Navy ship. I could not see a number on her hulk, and this ship did not present on the Marine Traffic application. 
I guess there are some things we are not supposed to know.



