Shoreline deputies capture burglar after K9 search of tracks and trees



On Friday, June 24, 2022 Shoreline Deputies were dispatched to an interrupted Residential Burglary in the area of NW Highland Dr in the City of Shoreline, WA.





While en route, Deputies were advised that a homeowner confronted a burglar in the kitchen of their home and chased them out of the house.



K9 Deputy Dallon, his K9 partner “Kota,” and Deputy Hunt arrived on scene and tracked the burglar to a ravine west of the property that dropped off to the railroad tracks below.



Responding deputies quickly locked down the area and began searching the tree line. Homeowners directed deputies to foot trails in their complex leading to the beach and deputies covered miles of railroad tracks for almost two hours.





Deputies located the suspected burglar hiding in the tree line. He was found to be in possession of items take from the burglarized home.



Those items were returned to the owner and the burglar was booked into the King County Jail.





We realize that this is not always the successful outcome for victims in the city of Shoreline, and we wish we could solve all of our crimes, but our Deputies will continue to follow investigative leads and fight crime where law allows.

It should be noted, that success of this arrest would not have happened had homeowners and the immediate community not been involved.





