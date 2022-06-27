School Board adopts new District Director maps

Monday, June 27, 2022

2022 School Board District Director map

At its May 24, 2022 meeting the Shoreline School Board adopted a new District Director map.

District Directors, i.e. School Board members, are required to live in their district. However all residents within the school district boundaries (the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) vote for all directors. 

The boundaries were adjusted meticulously to, as much as possible, put the same number of residents in each district, as well as attempting to distribute the elementary schools among the districts.

All school board members represent the interests of the entire school district.

Board members serve a four-year term.



