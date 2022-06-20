Attn: Shoreline Schools families - error in calendar

Monday, June 20, 2022

For those of you with students in Shoreline Schools,

In the Shoreline School District Flagship newsletter mailing to homes in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park this week, there is an error on the calendar on the inside back page.

It incorrectly shows Wednesday, February 1, 2023, as an early release day. 

However, due to the staff work day on Monday of that week, February 1 is a full school day.

If you cut out the calendar to reference, please make a note of this change. The corrected one-page calendar is also available for download below, and it includes the clarification that the Wednesdays during elementary / Cascade K-8 conference weeks are early release days for middle and high schools.

2022-23 Important dates calendar (color) | 2022-23 Important dates calendar (black and white)

We apologize for the error and appreciate your understanding.

Thank you,
Shoreline Schools


