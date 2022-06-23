Shoreline Schools changing @domain name of email addresses
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Starting on Monday, June 20, Shoreline School email addresses will change from @shorelineschools.org or @k12.shorelineschools.org to @ssd412.org
This change will apply to all teacher, staff, and student accounts.
The first part of an email address will stay the same.
Please update contact records that you have, and also please know that emails sent to the former addresses will forward for several months.
- For example, liz.stone@shorelineschools.org will now be liz.stone@ssd412.org.
- Similarly, bc.attendance@shorelineschools.org will now be bc.attendance@ssd412.org.
