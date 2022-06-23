Shoreline Schools changing @domain name of email addresses

Thursday, June 23, 2022


Starting on Monday, June 20, Shoreline School email addresses will change from @shorelineschools.org or @k12.shorelineschools.org to @ssd412.org 

This change will apply to all teacher, staff, and student accounts.

The first part of an email address will stay the same.
School employees have already been working on the steps necessary to transfer files and contacts that they need. Student accounts will be transferred in August and will be active for back-to-school time.

Please update contact records that you have, and also please know that emails sent to the former addresses will forward for several months.



