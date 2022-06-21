Local students graduate from Gonzaga University
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. (June 20, 2022) - The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE(S), HONORS (if listed)
Lake Forest Park, WA
- Drew Caley, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Hannah Dang, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Business Administration, Cum Laude
- Garrison Pinkley, BBA in Business Administration
Seattle, WA
- Jonathan Hayes, Bachelor of Arts in History, Summa Cum Laude
- Peyton McKenny, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
- Andrew Ray, Bachelor of Education in Sport Management, Magna Cum Laude
Shoreline, WA
- Tessa Foley, BBA in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude
- Thomas Kenny, BBA in Business Administration
- Alex McCurdy, Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics, Cum Laude
- Jessie Wymer, BBA in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude
