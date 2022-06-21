Local students graduate from Gonzaga University

Tuesday, June 21, 2022


SPOKANE, Wash. (June 20, 2022) - The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE(S), HONORS (if listed)

Lake Forest Park, WA

  • Drew Caley, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
  • Hannah Dang, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Business Administration, Cum Laude
  • Garrison Pinkley, BBA in Business Administration

Seattle, WA

  • Jonathan Hayes, Bachelor of Arts in History, Summa Cum Laude
  • Peyton McKenny, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
  • Andrew Ray, Bachelor of Education in Sport Management, Magna Cum Laude

Shoreline, WA

  • Tessa Foley, BBA in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude
  • Thomas Kenny, BBA in Business Administration
  • Alex McCurdy, Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics, Cum Laude
  • Jessie Wymer, BBA in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master's degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.



