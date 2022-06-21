Local students graduate from Gonzaga University



SPOKANE, Wash. (June 20, 2022) - The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Drew Caley, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Hannah Dang, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Business Administration, Cum Laude

Garrison Pinkley, BBA in Business Administration

Jonathan Hayes, Bachelor of Arts in History, Summa Cum Laude

Peyton McKenny, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Andrew Ray, Bachelor of Education in Sport Management, Magna Cum Laude

Tessa Foley, BBA in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude

Thomas Kenny, BBA in Business Administration

Alex McCurdy, Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics, Cum Laude

Jessie Wymer, BBA in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude

These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.