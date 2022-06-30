Candidate forum July 8: Lake Forest Park is in a different state Legislative District







How to watch: Join us on our YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty



In addition to the 1st LD (Legislative District) representatives, the US Senate, Congressional district 7 and the Secretary of State will be on the ballot.



The primary ballots should be arriving in your mailbox around July 15. Your completed ballot should be returned by August 2, 2022. You can drop your completed ballot in the mail or in a ballot box such as the one which will be at LFP City Hall.







How to watch: Join us on our YouTube ChannelIn addition to the 1st LD (Legislative District) representatives, the US Senate, Congressional district 7 and the Secretary of State will be on the ballot.The primary ballots should be arriving in your mailbox around July 15. Your completed ballot should be returned by August 2, 2022. You can drop your completed ballot in the mail or in a ballot box such as the one which will be at LFP City Hall.

The current 1st LD Washington state representatives areand, both of whom are running again for state legislature. They will be on the primary ballot.'s current term is not up, so is not on the ballot this year.