Candidate forum July 8: Lake Forest Park is in a different state Legislative District

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Lake Forest Park has been redistricted into the 1st Legislative District (state). The 1st district includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Kirkland.

It is in both King and Snohomish counties. Lake Forest Park remains in the 7th Congressional district (congress).

The change will take effect after the November elections. The legislature will go into session in January 2023. 

The current 1st LD Washington state representatives are Davina Duerr and Shelley Kloba, both of whom are running again for state legislature. They will be on the primary ballot. Senator Derek Stanford's current term is not up, so is not on the ballot this year.

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is hosting a virtual candidate forum.

Date: Friday, July 8, 6:30 - 7:30pm
How to watch: Join us on our YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty

In addition to the 1st LD (Legislative District) representatives, the US Senate, Congressional district 7 and the Secretary of State will be on the ballot.

The primary ballots should be arriving in your mailbox around July 15. Your completed ballot should be returned by August 2, 2022. You can drop your completed ballot in the mail or in a ballot box such as the one which will be at LFP City Hall.



Posted by DKH at 11:32 PM
