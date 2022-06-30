Candidate forum July 8: Lake Forest Park is in a different state Legislative District
Thursday, June 30, 2022
It is in both King and Snohomish counties. Lake Forest Park remains in the 7th Congressional district (congress).
The change will take effect after the November elections. The legislature will go into session in January 2023.
The current 1st LD Washington state representatives are Davina Duerr and Shelley Kloba, both of whom are running again for state legislature. They will be on the primary ballot. Senator Derek Stanford's current term is not up, so is not on the ballot this year.
The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is hosting a virtual candidate forum.
How to watch: Join us on our YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty
In addition to the 1st LD (Legislative District) representatives, the US Senate, Congressional district 7 and the Secretary of State will be on the ballot.
The primary ballots should be arriving in your mailbox around July 15. Your completed ballot should be returned by August 2, 2022. You can drop your completed ballot in the mail or in a ballot box such as the one which will be at LFP City Hall.
