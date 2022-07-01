First woman named as Washington State Archivist

“Every day has a story and becomes part of our legacy; how we preserve it matters,” Hirotaka said. “Washington State Archives works to ensure that our unique and diverse history is captured and accessible for generations to come. I look forward to sharing my passion for our state’s archives and history with our amazing employees and the people we are privileged to serve every day.”

Hirotaka is the first woman to serve as Washington State Archivist. She joined the OSOS in 2017, and in 2018 was named Director of Community Programs, overseeing Legacy Washington, the Combined Fund Drive, and the Address Confidentiality Program. Prior to joining the OSOS, she worked at the Thurston County Auditor’s office where, as Licensing and Recording Manager, she oversaw the public permanent archival records.Hirotaka replaces Steve Excell, who retired in December 2021. Terry Badger was named State Archives’ Acting Director after Excell’s retirement; he will resume his previous role as Deputy Director.Hirotaka earned her bachelor’s degree in law and justice from Central Washington University. She is a recent graduate of Leadership Thurston County, a Thurston County Chamber Foundation program that develops informed, skilled, and committed community leaders.