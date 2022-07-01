Local student on Dean's List at Wichita State University

Friday, July 1, 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (June 30, 2022) - Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,178 students who were on the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2022.

To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Seattle, WA

Tanisha L Alexander

Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 16,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.

Wichita State University provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities for all of our students.

Posted by DKH at 12:35 AM
