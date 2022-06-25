The need for blood doesn't take a summer break - nearby places to donate blood
Saturday, June 25, 2022
As our community continues to face a dangerous blood and platelet shortage, Bloodworks Northwest is in dire need of donations to supply local hospitals.
We encourage you to make an appointment to donate blood at one of the suggested locations below and plan to give every 56 days after.
Your commitment helps ensure local patients receive lifesaving care—because the need for blood doesn't take a summer break.
Laurel Place
911 N 145th St, Shoreline, 98133
July 5 and August 24
Greenwood Senior Center
525 N 85th St, Seattle, 98103
July 1 and 22 / September 9
Edmonds Waterfront Center
220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds, 98020
August 18, 19, 22, 23, 24
LDS Shoreline Stake
102 N 132nd St, Seattle 98133
September 1 and 2
Visit bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888 to find a different donation site
Those who are ineligible to donate or prefer to make an impact in a different way can consider the following: Make a financial gift, be a volunteer, host an event, participate in BWNW’s research program and give blood for medical research.
Eligibility questions? Visit bloodworksnw.org/eligibility or call 1-800-398-7888
COVID-19 Notice: Appointments and masks are required at all Bloodworks donation sites and no guests under the age of 16 are permitted onsite. Same-day appointments available at most locations. There is no deferral from donating if you receive a COVID vaccine. For details, please visit bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus
