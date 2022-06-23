Local students achieve academic distinction at Whitman College
Thursday, June 23, 2022
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (June 22, 2022)
Local students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
About Whitman College: Situated within the rich and complex landscape and history of the Walla Walla Valley, Whitman College provides a rigorous liberal arts education of the highest quality to passionate and engaged students from diverse backgrounds.
Lake Forest Park, WA
- Madeleine Stolp, Shorecrest High School
Seattle, WA
- Michael Lans, Ingraham High School
- Sage Overbay, Downtown School: Lakeside School
- Philip Ratner, Garfield High School
- Olivia Wing, Ingraham High School
Shoreline, WA
- Cas Alexander, Shorecrest High School
- Avery Mangel, Shorewood High School
