Local students achieve academic distinction at Whitman College

Madeleine Stolp, Shorecrest High School

Michael Lans, Ingraham High School

Sage Overbay, Downtown School: Lakeside School

Philip Ratner, Garfield High School

Olivia Wing, Ingraham High School

Cas Alexander, Shorecrest High School

Avery Mangel, Shorewood High School

Local students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOLAbout Whitman College: Situated within the rich and complex landscape and history of the Walla Walla Valley, Whitman College provides a rigorous liberal arts education of the highest quality to passionate and engaged students from diverse backgrounds.