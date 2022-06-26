Scene over the Sound: Jets in formation

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Photo by Jan Hansen

Story and photo by Jan Hansen

This early afternoon, June 25, 2022 a group of jets flew down the Sound like Blue Angels. They flew high, but were very impressive. There was a formation of four with a fifth flying above them. I was quite certain that they were from the base on Whidbey Island.

My neighbor helped me by sharing that NAS Whidbey has electronic warfare squadrons that fly the EA-18Gs variant of the FA -18 airframe; it is probably a group of them that flew by.

Non Sibi Sed Patriae, and like the Coast Guard, Semper Paratus!



Posted by DKH at 2:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  