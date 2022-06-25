Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System Week of June 27, 2022





Daily Arts Activities by SilverKite!



Day and topics vary – check the link above for schedule.



Description: For all ages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online inter-generational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.



Register at silverkite.us/kcls. You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes. You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.







Your Next Job



Monday--Friday, 10am-5pm



Description: For adults. Get free one-on-one help with your job and unemployment questions online or by phone. We can help you find your next job or learn new skills.



For speakers of Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya and Vietnamese.



If you have a question or need help, 206.386.4636.



Register for an appointment at SPL's Your Next Job page:



In partnership with The Seattle Public Library, Sno-Isle Libraries, Seattle Jobs Initiative, Puget Sound Welcome Back Center, Building Our Bridge and Korean Community Service Center.







Talk Time



Tuesdays, 1-2:30pm; Wednesdays, 7-8pm; Thursdays, 10-11am



Description: Practice speaking English with other English language learners online!



Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world, while connecting from home!



Register with your email and we will send you the link to join the Zoom meeting.







Digital Navigator Appointments



Tuesdays, 1:15pm; Thursdays, 10:15am



Description: Meet with one of our staff members online or by phone. Do you need a computer or new or better Internet access at home? Digital Navigators can help you find low-cost options. Digital Navigators can also help you find resources to learn basic computer and internet skills.





Make an appointment online: https://rooms.kcls.org/appointments/digitalnavigators

Or, call our help line, Ask KCLS, at (800) 462-9600.







Questions about Medicare?



Every other Wednesday, 12-4pm. Please follow the link above for specific dates.



Description: For adults. The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC).



SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions.



Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone.







Plaza Comunitaria-Tutorías para adultos / Tutoring for Adults



Wednesdays, 5-8pm



Saturdays, 10am-1pm



Description: Consigue tu certificado oficial de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Programa gratuito individual en español para personas adultas de cualquier nacionalidad.



* Recibe ayuda virtual de un tutor voluntario



* Estudia desde tu casa y a tu ritmo.



* Programa individual. Empieza en cualquier momento.



* Horarios flexibles.



¿Listo para dar el primer paso? Habla o escríbenos para evaluar tu nivel y registrarte 425.369.3443, tlcid@kcls.org



Horarios en Bellevue Library disponibles solo con cita previa y para tomar tests de nivel o exámenes finales.



Free virtual tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). Individualized program for adults of all nationalities. Study from home. Flexible hours, depending on tutors' availability.



Testing and final exams are in-person at the Bellevue Library by appointment only.





Call or email to register, 425.369.3443 or tlcid@kcls.org





Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society



Wednesdays, 1-3pm



Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session.

Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.







