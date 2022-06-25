Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System Week of June 27, 2022
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Week of June 27, 2022
King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State)
E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/
E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/
Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/
Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/
Please visit kcls.org/events to see all events and filter by age level, type of program, and date.
Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to access@kcls.org.
Ongoing programs:
Ongoing programs:
Daily Arts Activities by SilverKite!
https://bit.ly/KCLS_SilverKite
Day and topics vary – check the link above for schedule.
Description: For all ages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online inter-generational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.
Register at silverkite.us/kcls. You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes. You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.
Your Next Job
https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/civics-and-social-services/your-next-job
Monday--Friday, 10am-5pm
Description: For adults. Get free one-on-one help with your job and unemployment questions online or by phone. We can help you find your next job or learn new skills.
For speakers of Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya and Vietnamese.
If you have a question or need help, 206.386.4636.
Register for an appointment at SPL's Your Next Job page:
https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/civics-and-social-services/your-next-job
In partnership with The Seattle Public Library, Sno-Isle Libraries, Seattle Jobs Initiative, Puget Sound Welcome Back Center, Building Our Bridge and Korean Community Service Center.
Talk Time
https://bit.ly/KCLS_TalkTime
Tuesdays, 1-2:30pm; Wednesdays, 7-8pm; Thursdays, 10-11am
Description: Practice speaking English with other English language learners online!
Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world, while connecting from home!
Register with your email and we will send you the link to join the Zoom meeting.
Digital Navigator Appointments
https://rooms.kcls.org/appointments/digitalnavigators
Tuesdays, 1:15pm; Thursdays, 10:15am
Description: Meet with one of our staff members online or by phone. Do you need a computer or new or better Internet access at home? Digital Navigators can help you find low-cost options. Digital Navigators can also help you find resources to learn basic computer and internet skills.
Make an appointment online: https://rooms.kcls.org/appointments/digitalnavigators.
Or, call our help line, Ask KCLS, at (800) 462-9600.
Questions about Medicare?
https://bit.ly/KCLS_SHIBA
Every other Wednesday, 12-4pm. Please follow the link above for specific dates.
Description: For adults. The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC).
SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions.
Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone.
Plaza Comunitaria-Tutorías para adultos / Tutoring for Adults
https://bit.ly/KCLS_Plaza
Wednesdays, 5-8pm
Saturdays, 10am-1pm
Description: Consigue tu certificado oficial de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Programa gratuito individual en español para personas adultas de cualquier nacionalidad.
* Recibe ayuda virtual de un tutor voluntario
* Estudia desde tu casa y a tu ritmo.
* Programa individual. Empieza en cualquier momento.
* Horarios flexibles.
¿Listo para dar el primer paso? Habla o escríbenos para evaluar tu nivel y registrarte 425.369.3443, tlcid@kcls.org
Horarios en Bellevue Library disponibles solo con cita previa y para tomar tests de nivel o exámenes finales.
---
Free virtual tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). Individualized program for adults of all nationalities. Study from home. Flexible hours, depending on tutors' availability.
Testing and final exams are in-person at the Bellevue Library by appointment only.
Call or email to register, 425.369.3443 or tlcid@kcls.org.
Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society
https://bit.ly/KCLS_Genealogy
Wednesdays, 1-3pm
Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session. Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.
Unique programs this week:
SKCGS Genealogy Chat
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62055d11cafb9b2f008430a9
Monday, June 27, 1-3pm
Description: Chat about genealogy subjects and topics with members of the South King County Genealogical Society.
For meeting invitations and reminders, https://skcgs.groups.io/g/Society.
Certification Exam Session
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62ab479658568df72733242a
Tuesday, June 28, 9-10:30am
Description: In this online session, take a certification exam of your choice. Read Certifications at KCLS to learn what certifications are available, and access learning resources: https://kcls.org/getcertified/
Federal Way 320th Between the Covers Book Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/6245cc72deb0342f00b87c6d
Tuesday, June 28, 1-2:30pm
Description: “The Signature of All Things” by Elizabeth Gilbert. Gilbert’s sweeping saga of Henry Whittaker and his daughter Alma offers an allegory for the great, rampant heart of the 19th century. Multiple narrative threads weave seamlessly. A brilliant exercise of intellect and imagination. – Kirkus. New members always welcome.
Please register.
You will be emailed a link no later than two hours before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.two hours before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Kahoot! Trivia: Fantastic Beasts
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62544d04deb0342f00b99931
Tuesday, June 28, 6-7pm
Description: Play trivia featuring the movies, characters, creatures and more from “Fantastic Beasts!”
Please register. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder and email Devon at dlabejo@kcls.org.
Play on Zoom as an individual or as a team with members of your household.
To participate, you will need a computer that allows a split-screen option or two devices-one to run the Zoom app and one to run the Kahoot app.
Upcoming Trivia
* Tuesday, July 5, 6pm: True Crime in the PNW
* Tuesday, July 12, 6pm: Musicals
* Tuesday, July 19, 6pm: Disney Parks
* Tuesday, July 26: Marvel Villains
Medicare Made Clear
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/628bb350bcab4d37009f1cba
Tuesday, June 28, 6:30-7:30pm
Description: Learn about your Medicare options and get your Medicare questions answered. This informative overview covers Medicare parts A, B, C and D.
Please register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsdOyorD0pGdSDBTsu_s9PL1t8idTHpAvz
You will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.
Meditative Minds Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/6298d3fc58568df7273173c5
Friday, July 1, 10-11am
Description: Experience reflective thinking, mindfulness, philosophy, and general meditative practices to expand your inner peace. The benefits of meditation include reduced depression and anxiety, significantly reduced stress, improved physical health, better sleep and boosted mental well-being.
No prior experience with meditation necessary.
Presented by Therese Paxton of Peer Kent. Therese is a Certified Peer Counselor and meditation teacher.
Join the Zoom Meeting at
https://zoom.us/j/96075220445?pwd=ZUJYaDJoME0vcWtxV25lcGRBem1SZz09.
Meeting ID: 960 7522 0445
Passcode: Meditate
One tap mobile: +12532158782,,96075220445# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location: +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
