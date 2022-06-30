Free organ recital by Janet Yieh July 8, 11am at St. Dunstan's followed by chat with the organ's builder

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Organist Janet Yieh at St. Dunstan's July 8
Janet Yieh will bring the new Ortloff organ to life on Friday, July 8, presenting a recital.

She will highlight female composers, including Florence Price, Amy Beach, Germaine Tailleferre, Nadia Boulanger, and others. 

Janet is the newly appointed Director of Music at Church of the Heavenly Rest in New York City. 

An innovative concert recitalist and sacred music specialist, Janet was named one of the '20 under 30' promising artist by The Diapason magazine in 2017. 

Following Janet's recital, the organ's builder, Jonathan Ortloff, will be available to chat and answer any questions.

Friday, July 8, 2022

11:00 AM
St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church
722 N 145th St.
Shoreline WA 98133

This concert is free for all to attend.



