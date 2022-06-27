The music plays on and the wine flows at the North City Bistro and Wine Shop

North City Bistro is for sale but they are still very much in business, selling bottles and cases of wine and providing a full program of live music. It's like the old days except they require proof of vaccination to enter the premises. They are a family-friendly business.



Here is their line- up for the next two weeks:

will be a Very Special Return of a group that has not played in the Seattle area for a few years.









They will play from 7-9:30 for $15. This show is nearly sold out, so if you want to come, please buy your Tickets and make your reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/maracuja/#tribe-tickets

Maracujá was formed in Seattle during the summer of 2013 as a collaborative project of Caitlin Belem (voice and instrumentalist), Terrence Rosnagle (guitar), and Sam Esecson(percussion) .





Individually, each had extensive experience with and love for Brazilian and Latin music-- living, playing, and studying in countries including Brazil, Cuba, Argentina, and Spain.





Maracujá grew to an established act that regularly played some of Seattle's top venues, regional festivals, tours the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West, and is sought after for corporate events, academic performances, and private events.





After a two year touring hiatus, Maracujá is more than excited to give their music to Seattle and the North City Bistro!!





On Friday, July 1st, get ready to Swing, when Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints take the "stage" for an evening of Wonderful Music. They will play from 8-10:30 for $20, and you can buy tickets and make reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/birch-pereira-the-gin-joints-2/#tribe-tickets





To step into the soundscape of Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints is to have your fingers on a veritable radio dial.





With deep sonic roots in virtually every style of mid-20th century American music – from americana to blues to jazz, soul and vintage rock ’n’ roll – the versatile Seattle-based band offers a rangy dial’s worth of songs for audiences who want to sock-hop in poodle skirts one minute, rock out to hot guitar licks the next and later hug their honeys under the stars as a car stereo plays into the night.



Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints are a popular Northwest band who perform extensively on the West Coasts of the US and Canada with recurring gigs in New York City, New Orleans and Los Angeles as well. In 2016 their first album, Dream Man, won Earshot Jazz Society’s “Northwest Jazz Recording of the Year” and in 2017 and 2018 Birch was nominated as “Vocalist of the Year”.





Their second album “Western Soul,” which features western-tinged jazz and soul originals, was released in March 2018 and received enthusiastic reviews from No Depression, PopMatters, JazzIs and steady airplay on a diverse array of stations in the Northwest and beyond, including KEXP, KNKX KBCS, WVPR, KBOO and many others.



Featuring front man Birch Pereira’s “old soul” tenor voice and his skilled bass playing, the Gin Joints offer captivating arrangements of well-crafted originals and well-chosen covers. The band features skilled and versatile musicians who share the same love of the American song traditions and the desire to offer fresh interpretations. Whether as a trio or with the addition of a pulsating horn section, the band will take you on a sonic tour of great music. Tune in, fasten your seatbelts and prepare to be transported.





July 2nd, and for our last music until the 2nd week of July, we will celebrate Summer with some Awesome Brazilian Jazz, when Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto plays from 8-10:30 for $20 Cover, and you can buy tickets and make reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/jovino-santos-neto-quinteto-4/#tribe-tickets



Formed in 1993, the Latin Grammy-nominated Quinteto has become one of the most important creative music ensembles of the West Coast.





Performing Jovino’s original arrangements and compositions, its members excel in near-telepathic musical interactions, modern harmonic journeys, deep lyricism and high energy Brazilian grooves that never fail to excite audiences. Voted several times as Best Acoustic Jazz Ensemble of the year by readers of Earshot Jazz Magazine.



With Ben Thomas on vibraphone and bandoneon, Chuck Deardorf on acoustic and electric basses, Mark Ivester on drums and Jeff Busch on percussion, plus Jovino on piano, flute and melodica.



We will be closed from July 3rd through July 12, reopening on Wednesday, July 13.





On Wednesday, July 13th, we look forward to the Bruce Barnard Duo+, who plays Happy Hour from 5-6:30 for No Cover, just Tips and Dinner.





They play beautiful instrumental Bossa Nova, so make reservations here:





https://northcitybistro.com/reservations/ and come in and have some great food, and enjoy the music.







Let's Celebrate Bastille Day, with Colletivo, who will play on Thursday, July 14th from 7-9:30 for $15, and you can buy tickets and make reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/colletivo/#tribe-tickets





Liberate’….Egalite’…Fraternite’….and Music! Come celebrate the music of France with Colletivo and friends.



Steve Tanimoto on piano plays Legrand, Satie, Piaf and more…. Dell Wade on bass. Sandy Walker on drums. We’ll be joined by a few friends to add a bit of je ne sais quois….Alons!!!





On Friday, July 15th, the Awesome Darelle Holden Quartet will be here playing from 8-10:30 for $20, and you can buy tickets and make reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/darelle-holden-2/#tribe-tickets





“If silk were a sound, it’d be Darelle Holden singing”.

–Jonathan Shipley (Earshot Jazz Festival) “Soulful songstress Darelle (Da-rell) Holden is the one”.

Holden’s sultry, expressive, and singular vocal qualities will have you hooked. Holden’s sultry, expressive, and singular vocal qualities will have you hooked.





Darelle Holden is a recording artist, prolific songwriter and gifted vocalist.



Her prolific career as a touring singer has taken her all over the world, both as a critically acclaimed solo artist and a much sought-after backup vocalist. Darelle has performed with legends, including Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind and Fire, Bobby Caldwell, Norman Brown, and Tom Jones, who lauded her as “a great singer”. She was recently nominated for vocalist of the year, Golden Ear Awards, Earshot Jazz 2021.



Listen:







Her prolific career as a touring singer has taken her all over the world, both as a critically acclaimed solo artist and a much sought-after backup vocalist. Darelle has performed with legends, including Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind and Fire, Bobby Caldwell, Norman Brown, and Tom Jones, who lauded her as "a great singer". She was recently nominated for vocalist of the year, Golden Ear Awards, Earshot Jazz 2021.

Listen: https://snd.click/Darelle?shr=ml&key=5b626597

And to finish off the week with a Bang, we Always Love It when Lee Oskar and Friends play here, and they will play Saturday, July 16th from 8-10:30 for $35, and you can buy tickets and make reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/lee-oskar-friends-4/#tribe-tickets



Lee Oskar is an internationally acclaimed harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, manufacturer and lifelong musical explorer. He is renowned for his iconic role as a founding member, co-composer and lead harmonica player of the pioneering funk/jazz band that composed and recorded such hits as “Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “Cisco Kid,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “Slippin’ into Darkness,” “Why Can’t Be Friends,” and many more chart-topping songs from 1969-1993.





Since then, Oskar and his original band mates from that era perform as the LowRider Band. Oskar also performs around the world with outstanding musiciansfrom the Pacific Northwest, known as Lee Oskar and Friends, featuring his own new arrangements, innovative compositions and well-loved hit songs.



