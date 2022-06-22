Local students earn degrees from George Fox University

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

George Fox University
NEWBERG, ORE. (June 21, 2022) – Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2022.

The following students earned degrees:

HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE

Lake Forest Park
  • Madison Bolstad, bachelor of arts in business administration
Shoreline
  • Jordan Conrad, master of divinity

George Fox University is classified by U.S. News and World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.



Posted by DKH at 4:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  