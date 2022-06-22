Local students earn degrees from George Fox University
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
|George Fox University
The following students earned degrees:
HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE
Lake Forest Park
- Madison Bolstad, bachelor of arts in business administration
- Jordan Conrad, master of divinity
George Fox University is classified by U.S. News and World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.
