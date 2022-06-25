City of Kenmore partners with Plymouth Housing Group to build 100 units of affordable housing downtown

Affordable housing to be built in Kenmore The City of Kenmore has partnered with Plymouth Housing Group to build an affordable housing development in downtown Kenmore at The City of Kenmore has partnered with Plymouth Housing Group to build an affordable housing development in downtown Kenmore at 6532 Bothell Way NE





The development will include 100 units, a mix of studios and one-bedroom apartments, to serve residents at or below 30% of the area median income (AMI).



With King County facing a regional housing crisis, increasing affordable housing is currently the number one priority of the Kenmore City Council.





The goals of this project include providing deeply affordable housing units that are cost efficient, high quality, sustainably designed, and will increase the density of housing. The 100 planned units would serve a resident population of seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and formerly homeless individuals.





Planned amenities include an outdoor courtyard, community room and kitchen, case management office space, and ground floor commercial space that may house a community clinic.



At its June 21, 2022 meeting, the Kenmore City Council approved the City’s partnership with Plymouth as well as the use of $3.2 million of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for this effort.



