City of Kenmore partners with Plymouth Housing Group to build 100 units of affordable housing downtown
Saturday, June 25, 2022
|Affordable housing to be built in Kenmore
The development will include 100 units, a mix of studios and one-bedroom apartments, to serve residents at or below 30% of the area median income (AMI).
With King County facing a regional housing crisis, increasing affordable housing is currently the number one priority of the Kenmore City Council.
The goals of this project include providing deeply affordable housing units that are cost efficient, high quality, sustainably designed, and will increase the density of housing. The 100 planned units would serve a resident population of seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and formerly homeless individuals.
Planned amenities include an outdoor courtyard, community room and kitchen, case management office space, and ground floor commercial space that may house a community clinic.
At its June 21, 2022 meeting, the Kenmore City Council approved the City’s partnership with Plymouth as well as the use of $3.2 million of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for this effort.
The City will be donating the City-owned property for the project and is partnering with A Regional Coalition for Housing (ARCH) whose Executive Board approved $3 million in ARCH Trust Fund dollars to this effort at its meeting on June 9, 2022. The estimated total project cost is $37.5 million.
The City received three strong proposals to develop the property, ultimately selecting Plymouth Housing Group. Plymouth Housing Group has worked in the region for 40 years with the mission to eliminate homelessness and address its causes by preserving, developing and operating safe, quality, supportive housing and by providing adults experiencing homelessness with opportunities to stabilize and improve their lives.
Construction for the project is slated to begin in mid-2023 with an opening planned for December 2024.
Visit the project website for more information and updates: www.kenmorewa.gov/affordablehousing
“Finding affordable housing at 30% AMI aimed at seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans has been something we have been working towards for many years and this work is very near and dear to my heart,” said Councilmember David Baker.
“I am so happy to see the work we put in has paid off. We want to thank Plymouth Housing Group for their partnership with the City of Kenmore on this project.”
